Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

