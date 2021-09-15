Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 97,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,023,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Chevron by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

