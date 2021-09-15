Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 210,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.