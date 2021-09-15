China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

