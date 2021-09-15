China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.92%. Research analysts expect that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $1.8272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

