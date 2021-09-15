China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 216.9% in August

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

