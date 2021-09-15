Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,110.00 by Analysts at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,800.27.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,866.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,250. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,819.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,568.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.