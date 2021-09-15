Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,600.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,235.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,812.43.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $20.29 on Wednesday, hitting $1,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 300,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,825.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,571.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

