Chrono.tech Price Hits $39.85 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for $39.85 or 0.00082649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $28.30 million and $434,738.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

