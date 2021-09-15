Chronologic (DAY) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $215,308.75 and approximately $95.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00149950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00806842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.