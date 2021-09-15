Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Down 0.4%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50). Approximately 441,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,233,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.51).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.46.

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

