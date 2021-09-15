Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Down 0.3%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 6,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 109,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,931,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

