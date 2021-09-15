CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$26.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$26.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

