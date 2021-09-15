Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,488 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $295.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.