Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $451.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.