Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289,584 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

