Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 377.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,097 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

