Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.63 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

Shares of NXPI opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average is $201.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

