Cibc World Markets Corp Has $19.27 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,242 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

