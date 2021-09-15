Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 77,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Shares of ADI opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.