Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 902,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,732,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.19% of Vistra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vistra by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vistra by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

