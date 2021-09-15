Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 13,446 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

