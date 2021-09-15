Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 13,518 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $568.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

