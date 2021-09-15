Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 23,525 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.26% of Coherent worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

COHR opened at $252.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.15.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

