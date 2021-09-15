Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 27,762 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 20.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

