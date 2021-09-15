Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 45,715 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,715 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 96,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

