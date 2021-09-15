Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,070,000.

Several research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

