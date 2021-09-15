Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

