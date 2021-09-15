Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

