Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 130,555 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $64,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 93,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 53,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

