Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 389,898 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 219.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,898 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $43,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,384,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 1,131,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

