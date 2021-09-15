Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 268,896 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 30,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

