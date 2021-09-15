Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 328,255 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 1.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TELUS worth $42,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,383. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

