Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $19.72 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,827 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 74.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 405.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 844 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 484,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,954. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

