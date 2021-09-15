Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,872.56. 42,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,721.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,428.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

