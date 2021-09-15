Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $21.18 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,682 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

