Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $29.31 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,813 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 388.3% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

CNQ stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 218,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,620. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

