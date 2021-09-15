Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $35.57 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Shaw Communications worth $35,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJR remained flat at $$28.65 on Wednesday. 9,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,746. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 95.96%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

