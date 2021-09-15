Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 342,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 93,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,419. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

