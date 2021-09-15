Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,070 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NYSE:WFG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,143. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

