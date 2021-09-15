Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $80.46 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,010 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $80,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after acquiring an additional 419,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 346,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.