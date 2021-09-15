Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 4.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $107,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 39,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

