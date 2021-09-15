Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,764. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.