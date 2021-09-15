Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,668 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 393,612 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

GOLD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248,084. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

