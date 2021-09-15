Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,536 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 7,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,063. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

