Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,162 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Stantec makes up 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Stantec worth $30,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,773. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

