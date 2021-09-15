Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.15. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

