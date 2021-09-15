Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,282 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 2.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Rogers Communications worth $71,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after acquiring an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

RCI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,438. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

