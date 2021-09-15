Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,044 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 2.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of TC Energy worth $64,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

