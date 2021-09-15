Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,187 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,187 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Colliers International Group worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.77. 1,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $143.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

